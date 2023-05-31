Indonesia set to become EV battery battleground

JAKARTA - Indonesia is set to become a battleground for the batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) as a major Chinese company and its local partner gear up to build Indonesia’s first electric bus and lorry assembly facility.

The competition is between the longer-range nickel-based battery and the cheaper, iron-based battery.

Jakarta-based auto parts and equipment maker VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas, supported by China’s BYD Automobile, the world’s largest EV manufacturer and a main producer of the lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), is seeking to churn out 3,000 units a year of electric buses and lorries when the facility is ready in 2024.

In the past 13 months, 52 LFP-based BYD buses, imported by VKTR, have been shuttling residents across the capital city Jakarta.

Meanwhile, hundreds of EVs made by South Korea’s Hyundai, which relies on lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries and China’s Wuling, which uses LFP batteries – both had earlier entered South-east Asia’s largest economy – have also been plying the streets of Indonesia’s cities.

The world’s largest EV battery producer CATL will later in 2023 build in North Maluku a plant producing raw materials to help make NMC battery cells and packs.

Indonesia is the leader in global nickel reserves, with 24 per cent, followed by the Philippines, which has about 5 per cent, according to Bloomberg data.

Nickel-based batteries are the most common form currently found in EVs. Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla (high-end models) use NMC batteries, which promise a longer driving range.

LFP batteries have lower energy density – about two-thirds that of NMC ones. Hence, to achieve the same driving range, the physical size of LFP batteries would need to be one-third bigger, which is a concern in any vehicle as space is a premium.

However, LFP batteries are about 40 per cent cheaper than NMC batteries.

Despite Indonesia’s wealth of nickel, cost considerations may tilt the market towards the more affordable LFP option, according to energy technology researcher Putra Adhiguna from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

If the aim is for a broader market, the LFP battery will likely be for domestic use, while the NMC will have a sizeable capacity for export to affluent markets, Mr Putra told The Straits Times.

Relying on its rich natural resources relevant to the development of EVs, Indonesia has been promoting investment in the EV sector, dangling tax holidays to global manufacturers and price rebates for domestic EVs.

Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister who helps to oversee foreign investment, said the government expects to see more than US$30 billion (S$40.7 billion) in investments in the EV battery supply chain to flow in by 2026.