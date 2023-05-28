Indonesia seeks $945m to install 200MW of solar power

JAKARTA - Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is seeking a US$700 million (S$945 million) investment to install a 200MW solar panel to replace diesel power generators in a bid to reduce carbon emissions, the company said late on Saturday.

The plan is part of its target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

PLN has planned to have 4.68GW of solar panels installed between 2021 and 2030.

The company’s director Evy Haryadi said the 200MW solar panel is the first phase of a longer-term plan to replace 1GW of diesel power plants with solar power.

He did not provide details on the timeline for the initial phase.

A coalition of countries has pledged US$20 billion of public and private financing to help Indonesia transition to cleaner energy under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Indonesia aims to finalise a detailed plan for JETP fund allocation by August, according to the head of Indonesia’s JETP Secretariat, Edo Mahendra, adding that PLN’s plan to shift from diesel power to renewables will be a pilot programme in the JETP. REUTERS