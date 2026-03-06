Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia will withdraw from Board of Peace if it does not benefit Palestinians: President

Boys in solidarity with Palestinians hold signs as they take part in a protest, outside the U.S. embassy, against Israel and demanding that the Indonesian government cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

The Indonesian President reassured local Islamic groups he will withdraw from the Board of Peace if the platform does not benefit Palestinian and Indonesian interests.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has reassured local Islamic groups he will withdraw from US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace if the platform does not benefit Palestinians, a government statement said on March 6.

The participation of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, on the board and decision to contribute troops for a Gaza stabilisation force have drawn criticism from experts and Muslim groups at home, who say it compromises its support for the Palestinian cause.

Mr Prabowo gathered the groups’ leaders for a meeting on the evening of March 5 where he reiterated his reasoning behind joining the board, according to a statement put out by the government communication office.

He will withdraw from the board if it does not benefit Palestinian and Indonesian interests, the statement quoted Mr Hanif Alatas of the Islamic Brotherhood Front as saying.

“The President said that if he sees that there is no longer any benefit for Palestine... and that it is not in line with Indonesia’s national interests, he will withdraw,” Mr Hanif said in the statement.

The Indonesian Ulema Council, a leading clerical body, previously called for Indonesia to exit the board due to the US role in the ongoing Iran war.

Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim group, said Indonesia’s government could use the board to encourage de-escalation in the Middle East.

“Indonesia could declare that the (board’s) agenda is on hold until there are talks on de-escalation and peace from the American-Israeli war against Iran,” its chief Yahya Cholil Staquf said in a statement issued by Mr Prabowo’s office late on March 5.

All Board of Peace discussions have been halted due to the war, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono previously said. REUTERS

