Indonesia says it will turn away stricken boat of Rohingya refugees

A boat carries Rohingya people stranded at sea off the coast of Indonesia, on Dec 27, 2021.
A boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded at sea off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, on Dec 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
54 min ago

BIREUEN, INDONESIA (REUTERS) - Indonesian authorities will help repair a stranded boat packed with over 100 Rohingya off its coast but will not allow its passengers to seek refuge in the South-east Asian country and will turn the vessel away, officials told Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 28).

Fishermen spotted the skiff on Sunday adrift off the coast of Bireuen, a district on the  island of Sumatra, with around 120 men, women and children on board.

"The Rohingya are not Indonesian citizens, we can't just bring them in even as refugees. This is in line with government policy," said Mr Dian Suryansyah, a local navy official.

The authorities will provide humanitarian aid to the stricken vessel, including food, medicine and water, before turning it away, he added.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees and is predominately seen as a transit country for those seeking asylum in a third nation.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Tuesday that the boat had suffered engine damage and should be allowed to land.

"UNHCR is concerned about the safety and lives of the refugees on board," the statement said.

Mr Badruddin Yunus, a local fishing community leader, said that the refugees had been at sea for 28 days and some of them had fallen ill and one had died.

Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm. Many have been turned away, despite calls for assistance by international rights groups.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a military crackdown that refugees said included mass killings and rape. Rights groups have documented killings of civilians and burning of Rohingya villages.

Hundreds have reached Indonesia over the last few years, after months at sea.

More On This Topic
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $205b over hate speech that contributed to Myanmar violence
Let the world share Bangladesh's burden: Daily Star

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.