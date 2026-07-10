Indonesia says landfill fire near Jakarta extinguished

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The fire – which burned an area at the landfill measuring around 15ha – had been completely extinguished by the evening of July 9.

JAKARTA – A landfill fire on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, has been put out after burning for more than a week as evacuees returned home, a disaster agency spokesman said on July 10.

The Jatiwaringin landfill in the Tangerang district west of Jakarta caught fire on June 30, prompting the local government to declare a two-week emergency.

More than 230 people earlier evacuated the area and 331 cases of acute respiratory syndrome were reported, with no hospitalisations, according to the local disaster mitigation agency.

The fire – which burned an area at the landfill measuring around 15ha – had been completely extinguished by the evening of July 9, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

Firefighters were carrying out an “intensive” cooling-down phase to douse the site, he added.

“The joint team... remains on full alert to accelerate total wetting” of the burnt area, Abdul said, adding that all of the evacuees had returned to their homes.

The haze from the fire as well as the water bombing by helicopters did not disrupt operations at the nearby Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Environment Ministry official Rizal Irawan said last week that the authorities will investigate the cause of the fire, according to local media.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency warned that the country’s dry season will be more intense and prolonged than average – in part due to the El Nino weather pattern heightening risks of wildfires and droughts. AFP