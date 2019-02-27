One dead, dozens buried in Indonesia gold mine collapse

JAKARTA (REUTERS, AFP) - Indonesia's disaster agency said on Wednesday (Feb 27) rescuers were searching for survivors after more than 60 people were feared buried by the collapse of an illegal gold mine on the island of Sulawesi province.

The agency said in a statement one person had been found dead and 13 people rescued by 5am on Wednesday after the collapse the previous evening at the site in Bolaang Mongondow area of North Sulawesi.

"When dozens of people were mining for gold at the location, suddenly beams and supporting boards they used broke due to unstable land and numerous mining shafts," disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

“It is estimated that as many as 60 people are buried under the landslide and rock debris.”

It was not immediately clear what condition the trapped miners were in.

The country has numerous unlicensed gold mining sites that have few if any regulated safety standards.