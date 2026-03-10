Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The collapse took place at the Bantargebang landfill on March 8, located in the region of Bekasi on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.

JAKARTA – Indonesian authorities have ended rescue operations at a landfill collapse that killed seven people as all those who were at the site have been accounted for, an official said on March 10 .

A mountain of garbage collapsed on March 8 at the Bantargebang landfill, the largest in the country, triggered by heavy rain.

Rescuers wrapped up the search operation at the site on the outskirts of Jakarta, after finding the last of seven victims buried in the landfill, said Ms Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the local rescue agency. Six people survived the incident.

On March 9 , the agency had said that four people were killed, four had survived and five were still missing.

"We received information from police that two among those missing were safe and had returned to their homes," Ms Bahari said.

The casualties were truck drivers and owners of food stalls at the landfill site, she said.

More than 200 rescuers used excavators and thermal drones to find the victims during the search operation.

Bantargebang spans around 110ha and receives 6,500 to 7,000 tonnes of waste every day. REUTERS