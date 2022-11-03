Indonesia says 17 state leaders confirmed to attend G-20 summit

JAKARTA - Indonesia said 17 heads of state will attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit of the world’s biggest economies in Bali on Nov 15 and 16.

This year’s host country will not identify their names, including three who have yet to confirm their attendance, due to security concerns, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah in a briefing on Thursday.

President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, might make the announcement closer to the date, Ms Faizasyah said.

Indonesia, which is holding the G-20 presidency for the first time, is pushing for full attendance to raise its international standing amid rising geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Widodo said on Wednesday that he would call the three state leaders to confirm their decision. BLOOMBERG