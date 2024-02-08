Indonesia’s youth want jobs and lower cost of living from the next president

JAKARTA – On weekdays, production assistant Dandy Febriansyah pulls long hours at a start-up in Jakarta. And on weekends, he takes up gigs as a freelance photographer.

All this in a bid to make ends meet and support his ageing mother and brother, who was recently laid off.

For the 24-year-old, job security and better employment prospects are at the forefront of his mind as he mulls over which candidate to vote for in the Feb 14 presidential election.

“Certainly, I want a job with a decent pay,” said Mr Dandy, who dropped out of university in 2020 due to tight finances.

He earns about five million rupiah (S$430) from his full-time job, around the minimum monthly wage in Jakarta.

“I am scared of losing my job because the start-up businesses in Indonesia are now unstable. I am worried because even big start-ups have laid off a lot of their staff,” he said.

Indonesia is witnessing start-up layoffs in line with the global trend in the tech industry, often dubbed as “tech winter”.

Meanwhile, university student Aditya Teguh Anandar, 19, is tightening his belt to survive on his monthly scholarship stipend of one million rupiah. Over the last few months, he has tried to cook more at home, or choose cheaper options when he eats out – for example, ordering tempeh, which is made of fermented soya bean and vegetable dishes instead of eggs and fish.

“I hope the next president can lower basic food prices, especially for the low-income people, who are really affected by even a slight price increase,” said Mr Aditya.

Faced with a bleak job market and increasing cost of living, many young voters like Mr Dandy and Mr Aditya are looking to the incoming president to tackle the bread-and-butter issues, as well as ideological concerns such as climate change.

And with over half of the roughly 205 million electorate aged 17 to 40, addressing the interests of these young voters will be the key to victory for any presidential candidate, analysts said.

The worries of this segment are not new. A 2022 survey by Washington-based think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies showed that young voters in South-east Asia’s largest economy were most concerned about the high cost of living, limited job opportunities and other issues, such as environmental degradation and pollution.

Another survey by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia in September 2023 revealed that keeping prices of necessities low, along with generating jobs and reducing unemployment, are the key issues that the next president must address.

As at August 2023, Indonesia’s general unemployment rate stood at 5.3 per cent, with 7.9 million people being jobless out of a workforce of 147.7 million, according to Statistics Indonesia. However, the unemployment rate of those aged 15 to 24 was much higher, at 19.4 per cent.

Indonesia’s youth unemployment rate, which in 2022 stood at 13 per cent, is higher than that of its regional peers, such as the Philippines (6.3 per cent), Vietnam (7.4 per cent), and Thailand (4.5 per cent), according to the World Bank.