Indonesia’s tourist hot spot Bali has a $53m rubbish problem

DENPASAR – Over a six-week period this spring, the Indonesian non-governmental organisation Sungai Watch collected more than 40 tonnes of rubbish from Bali’s Jimbaran Bay – traditionally a bucket list paradise known for its grilled seafood restaurants, surf break and idyllic resorts.

The magnitude surprised nobody on-site. Tsunamis of rubbish have become a recurring issue: They wash over from neighbouring Java, the world’s most populous island, during monsoon season each year.

But as tourism roars back post-pandemic, global awareness of the issue is soaring thanks to viral videos on social media and a flurry of news coverage. “When you have an entire coastline covered with plastic, it is a giant crisis,” says Mr Gary Bencheghib, 28, one of three French-born, Bali-raised siblings who founded Sungai Watch in 2020.

Few destinations are quite as reliant on tourism as Bali, which counts on the industry to deliver more than half its gross domestic product. Pre-pandemic the island saw international visitors swell from 2.88 million per year in 2012 to 6.3 million in 2019, at which point tourism was contributing US$7.8 billion (S$10.4 billion) to Bali’s economy.

Now, in this first full recovery year, Bali Tourism Board Chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana is aiming for 4.5 million international arrivals, a figure the island seems poised to exceed.

Those visitors – who come for beach bliss, Hindu temples and luxe resorts on the edges of spectacular jungles and rice fields – may be surprised to find how much their experience can be marred by the island’s infrastructural failures.

Roads are impossibly congested, making for frustratingly long drives while sightseeing, and rampant construction creates noise pollution.

But rubbish is the most startling issue: Without a centralised waste collection or treatment system, the government estimates that 52 per cent of Bali’s garbage is mismanaged. Between some 1,000 illegal open dump sites pollute the island’s waters and litter piles up on the shores and roadsides, making waste the single biggest threat to the tourism economy.

So far, local leaders say, the amount of tourism business Bali is losing to its waste problem is impossible to quantify, which may be convenient, since the government has had a difficult time curbing the issue.

On the island, bans on single-use plastics have largely failed, suffering in part from a lack of accountability. Moreover, in this deeply religious culture, ceremonial offerings have largely shifted from bamboo and banana leaf goods to foods wrapped in cellophane; they’re used during near-constant Hindu ceremonies.

Although Indonesia has vowed to reduce its ocean-bound plastic waste by 70 per cent by 2025, there’s a lack of physical evidence of any progress it’s so far made.

But Bali’s reputation and economy are at stake – especially given the luxurious new options on nearby Sumba Island, which is conversely being billed as a pristine haven.