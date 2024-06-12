Indonesia’s threat to ban X for allowing porn may hurt digital economy and be ineffective: Experts

JAKARTA - A familiar approach was floated by Indonesia when news broke about social platform X’s decision to officially allow pornographic content: Ban and block it.

Should this happen, X will join the list of “problematic” online platforms and sites Indonesia has previously blocked, including social news website and forum Reddit, gaming marketplace Steam and payments solution PayPal.

But in an age of virtual private networks (VPNs) and other workarounds, simply disallowing access to parts of the internet might not be effective in getting Indonesians to stay away from them, said experts, who advocated more robust internet safety education.

In an update on its website on June 3, X said users “should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed”.

The San Francisco-based company said it will now formally allow users to post, view and share adult nudity and consensual sexual content, as long as it is clearly labelled as such. The move makes official a policy already in place when the platform was known as Twitter, before billionaire Elon Musk purchased it in 2022.

Indonesia’s Communications and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said on June 5 that X has to abide by the country’s laws, which prohibit the dissemination of pornographic content, if it does not want to be sanctioned or banned.

On June 10, he said that he had sent a letter to X conveying his concerns, and reiterated that Indonesia will block access to the platform if it displays such content. There has been no official response from X to the minister so far.

There are more than 24 million accounts in Indonesia using X, according to estimates from global data gathering platform Statista, making it among the nations with the highest number of users. While Indonesia’s population stands at more than 270 million, that does not correlate to the number of X users, as some may have multiple accounts.

Dr A’an Suryana from the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute believes what is likely to happen is a “partial ban”, where some features might not be accessible to users in Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country that embraces conservative values.

“Regardless if it is a partial or full ban of X, the practice has been common. The government has regularly banned internet platforms or websites due to various reasons,” said Dr A’an, who is a visiting fellow at the institute’s regional social and cultural studies programme.

“This includes being held responsible for promoting pornographic content, for bringing harm to small-scale and medium enterprises, for failing to prevent users from using the platforms to incite religious hatred,” he told The Straits Times.

In 2014, amid a similar online porn crackdown, social networking site Reddit and video-sharing platform Vimeo were blocked in Indonesia, and still are.

In 2017, messaging platform Telegram joined the list, as it was being used to spread “radical and terrorist propaganda”. Telegram was unblocked about a month later after it agreed to work on removing the content in question.

And in 2020, Indonesia banned online payment platform PayPal, Yahoo’s local website, and digital distribution platform Steam for failing to adhere to some of its user protection policies, but lifted the bans shortly after pushback from the public.

Banning has worked in some cases, and Dr A’an highlighted how it has seen some success in countering online gambling. In the 11 months to May, he said Indonesia had banned 1.9 million pieces of content related to online gambling.