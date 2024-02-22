Indonesia’s ruling party PDI-P leads at polls but eroding margin signals need for refresh

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s ruling and largest party, led by former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, looks set to retain its dominance following the Feb 14 legislative election, but a smaller margin of victory signals an urgency to revitalise the party and elect a new leader, analysts say.

Real count tallies by the country’s General Elections Commission as at Feb 22 showed the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) leading with 16.89 per cent of the total votes in the 2024 poll, based on 61.12 per cent of actual ballots counted.