News analysis

Indonesia’s ruling party PDI-P leads at polls but eroding margin signals need for refresh

Arlina Arshad
Indonesia Bureau Chief
At 77 years old, it is only wise that Megawati Sukarnoputria steps down as party chief and passes the baton to a younger leader. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 03:51 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 03:30 PM
JAKARTA – Indonesia’s ruling and largest party, led by former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, looks set to retain its dominance following the Feb 14 legislative election, but a smaller margin of victory signals an urgency to revitalise the party and elect a new leader, analysts say.

Real count tallies by the country’s General Elections Commission as at Feb 22 showed the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) leading with 16.89 per cent of the total votes in the 2024 poll, based on 61.12 per cent of actual ballots counted.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

