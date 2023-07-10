Indonesia’s professors call for new health draft law to be postponed

The professors fear the proposed reforms will destabilise Indonesia's healthcare system. PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Linda Yulisman
Indonesia Correspondent




JAKARTA - More than 200 Indonesian professors from various academic backgrounds on Monday urged Parliament and President Joko Widodo to postpone the passage of a new health Bill, saying that its proposed reforms may destabilise the country’s healthcare system.

The Health Bill is aimed at improving healthcare and increasing the number of doctors, including by replacing university-based education with hospital-based education for resident doctors, easing the requirements for foreign doctors to work in Indonesia, and allowing the collection and use of Indonesians’ health data, including their genomic data, as well as its processing overseas.

