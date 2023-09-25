Indonesia’s potential ban on social media transactions, including on TikTok, draws mixed reactions

JAKARTA - Promoting children’s clothes online, instead of to people passing by his stall in the Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta, was one of the best decisions entrepreneur Andre Oktavianus made.

Since he started selling on online platforms via live-stream in 2017, nearly a decade after he started his business, Mr Oktavianus, 37, said that his sales have increased.

“TikTok Shop in particular has helped me. With it, I’ve seen turnaround increase by between 30 and 40 per cent,” he said, referring to the video sharing platform’s shopping arm that launched in Jakarta about two years ago.

But the good times enjoyed by entreprenuers such as Mr Oktavianus who use social media to generate sales may not last much longer.

Several government officials have in recent weeks called for social media and e-commerce to be separated, taking aim at companies like TikTok and Shopee for what they say are unfair social commerce practices threatening local and small businesses.

Social commerce is a subset of e-commerce that involves social media, with consumers interacting with sellers while buying and selling of products and services.

This comes at a time when live-shopping, a form of social commerce, is on the rise in the archipelago, and many businesses are making huge profits in a few hours.

No data is available on the number of businesses which use live-shopping, which refers to a celebrity or salesperson going live on a social media platform to talk up a product or service and interacts with viewers and answers their questions.

On Monday, Indonesia President Joko Widodo convened a Cabinet meeting to discuss issues related to e-commerce in the country.

Earlier, Mr Widodo addressed the concerns about the growing reach and impacts of TikTok Shop, saying it had adversely affected micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.

“TikTok should only be a social media (platform) and not a medium for (conducting) business,” said Mr Widodo during a visit to East Kalimantan over the weekend.

TikTok, owned by Chinese technology giant ByteDance, has said that it has 125 million users in Indonesia, including two million small businesses on TikTok Shop.

With a population of more than 270 million, half of them under 30, many see Indonesia as a key market for e-commerce, including live-shopping.

A report by Singapore-based venture firm Momentum Works found that Indonesia was the biggest online spender in South-east Asia in 2022, accounting for 52 per cent of the region’s total gross merchandise value (GMV), which refers to the value of goods sold via e-commerce platforms

The total GMV in 2022 was reported to be US$99.5 billion (S$135.9 billion) and Indonesia’s figure was US$51.9 billion, almost 13 times that of Singapore’s US$4 billion.