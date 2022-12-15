Indonesia’s Parliament approves longstanding extradition, defence agreements with S’pore

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s Parliament on Thursday ratified an agreement for the extradition of fugitives with Singapore, the last of three agreements on outstanding bilateral issues between the two countries.

The House of Representatives (DPR) ratified the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) on Dec 6, which will allow the Singapore Armed Forces to train and take part in exercises in Indonesia, with full respect for Indonesia’s sovereignty over its territory.

Both neighbours had concluded and signed the two agreements in April 2007, witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then Indonesia President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and agreed to implement them simultaneously.

However, they were not ratified by Indonesia then.

On Jan 25, Mr Lee and President Joko Widodo reaffirmed their commitment to the two agreements – as well as a third one, the Flight Information Region agreement – at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Bintan.

“These agreements are a matter of necessity for Indonesia,” Mr Arsul Sani, a member of House Commission III overseeing law and legislation, human rights and security affairs, told The Straits Times.

“On the extradition treaty, Indonesia has similar agreements with other Asean countries, so it is not anything special. We hope we will be able to bring back Indonesians implicated in crimes, particularly corruption. And likewise, Singaporean suspects hiding in Indonesia can also be extradited,” Mr Arsul said.

On Indonesia’s request, the retrospective application to extradite fugitives for crimes was raised from 15 years in the 2007 agreement to 18 years in the current deal. Mr Arsul said Indonesia will use other multilateral treaties it is party to in tackling crimes dating even further back.

“On defence cooperation, we believe it will benefit both Singapore and Indonesia. More importantly, we hope that the training is carried out in line with the agreement, and not lead to other concessions that could raise issues of sovereignty,” he added.

Mr Arsul said Mr Widodo will need to sign off on these “legally binding agreements”.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was present at the plenary session last Tuesday, said: “With the approval of this Bill to become law by the Indonesian Parliament, a legal umbrella for defence cooperation between the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of Singapore is formed.”

A Defence Ministry statement also said that the ratification of the defence agreement was “expected to improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries”.