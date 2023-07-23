Dog and cat meat trade banned at infamous North Sulawesi market in Indonesia

TOMOHON, NORTH SULAWESI, INDONESIA – In a victory for animal lovers worldwide, officials on Friday banned the trade in dog and cat meat at an infamous Indonesian market where butchers openly bludgeoned and burned the animals alive with a blow-torch.

The ban in the Tomohon market in North Sulawesi province is among the first in a country where one million dogs and cats are slaughtered every year, although most Indonesians, who are Muslim, don’t eat dog meat.

Eating dog and cat meat is a tradition of the ancestors of the Minahasa people, the largest ethnic group in North Sulawesi, but Tomohon officials said they hoped to educate residents about animal cruelty and the health risks associated with eating such meat, including rabies.

“We hope that Tomohon can be completely free from the trade of dogs and cats,” said Mr Edwin Roring, the secretary of Tomohon city.

“Because the way to reduce the interest in consuming dogs and cats in Tomohon is to start by stopping their sales in the market.”

Mr Roring said anyone who violated the ban would face legal sanctions, and that the local authorities would provide alternative livelihoods for former traders of dog and cat meat.

A 2021 opinion poll revealed that 93 per cent of Indonesians support a national ban on dog meat, and that only 4.5 per cent had ever eaten such meat. And yet more than 20,000 dogs and cats are slaughtered every week.

In North Sulawesi, activists say dogs and cats are snatched from the streets and from families, stuffed into crates with their mouths bound shut, transported in appalling conditions and then kept caged in filthy markets.

They are then killed in the most brutal ways, often in front of children who accompany their parents to the market. For instance, butchers take blow-torches to the dogs and cats, while they are alive, to remove hair from their skin.

Humane Society International (HSI) and Animal Friends Manado Indonesia (AFMI), organisations that have campaigned for years to end the dog and cat meat trade in Indonesia, said it also posed a serious risk to human health.

Dogs and cats carry rabies and other infectious diseases, they said.

“We hope that one day there will be no more people in Tomohon eating dogs and cats,” said Mr Frank Delano Manus, an AFMI activist.

“There is resistance, because people believe eating dogs and cats is an important tradition of the Minahasa people that is hard to get rid of,” he said.