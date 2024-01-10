Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, placed on highest alert level

The eruption follows weeks of heightened volcanic activity on the mountain. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
4 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted anew on Jan 10, spewing ash clouds 2km above its peak as the authorities raised the volcano’s alert status to the highest level.

The eruption follows weeks of heightened volcanic activity on the mountain, located on eastern Indonesia’s Flores Island, and prompted the local government to issue an evacuation order for nearby residents.

“The communities are urged to immediately evacuate to safe points to avoid hot ash (from the volcano),” local official Benediktus Bolibapa Herin told AFP on Jan 10.

The local authorities have established two temporary shelters, which are currently accommodating about 5,000 people, Mr Herin said.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) late on Jan 9 raised Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert level to 4 after it was raised to the second-highest level last week and imposed an exclusion zone of four to five kilometres around the crater.

Locals are advised to be on alert for potential flooding as volcanic mudflows pour into rivers, PVMBG head Hendra Gunawan said in a statement.

He added that people should wear masks “to prevent the dangers of volcanic ash to the respiratory system”.

The South-east Asian archipelago nation sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense volcanic and seismic activity, and has nearly 130 volcanoes.

The Indonesian authorities on Jan 9 increased the alert status of Mount Marapi, located on the country’s Sumatra island, to the second-highest level and imposed a 4.5km exclusion zone from its crater.

A December eruption of Marapi, which means “mountain of fire”, killed 23 people. AFP

More On This Topic
Experts say they warned of dangers of climbing Indonesia’s Mount Marapi after 22 die in eruption
Survivor of Indonesian volcano eruption says she will never hike again

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top