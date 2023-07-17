Indonesia’s Jokowi appoints loyalist to Cabinet, in reshuffle ahead of general election

JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo on Monday appointed a loyalist, Mr Budi Arie Setiadi, as Indonesia’s new communications and information minister in a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr Budi, previously deputy minister in the villages, disadvantaged regions and transmigration ministry, heads Projo, a volunteer organisation that has backed Mr Widodo since 2014. He replaces the former communications minister Johnny G. Plate who is standing trial for corruption.

The Cabinet reshuffle includes the appointment of several deputy ministers, and is widely seen as a move by the president to install his supporters in the administration before the general election in February. President Jokowi, as he is popularly known, is not eligible to stand for re-election as his mandated two terms come to an end next year.

Mr Widodo has had increasing disagreements with party elites from his ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) as the election draws near.

