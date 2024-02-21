Indonesia’s incoming president Prabowo makes early move to build strong ruling coalition

Indonesia’s incoming President Prabowo Subianto (left) and incoming vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka at a watch party in Jakarta on Feb 14. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 11:22 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 10:15 PM
JAKARTA -The camp of Indonesia’s incoming president Prabowo Subianto has made early moves to build a ruling coalition that will command a big majority in Parliament to ensure he will have a stable government, according to people who followed the discussions.  

The political parties that backed Mr Prabowo’s ticket in the Feb 14 presidential election – Gerindra, Golkar, Democratic Party and National Mandate Party – would likely have only about 43 per cent of the total 580 Parliament seats, the latest vote counting shows.

