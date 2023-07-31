Indonesia’s health reforms set to draw foreign doctors, but patients remain on the fence

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s healthcare reforms are set to attract foreign doctors to practise in the country, but patients say they will continue seeking treatment abroad unless overall health facilities improve.

On July 11, Indonesia’s Parliament approved reforms to its healthcare sector, in a bid to improve service standards and stem the outflow of local patients who spend up to 160 trillion rupiah (S$14.1 billion) annually for treatment overseas, including in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The reforms include allowing foreign health professionals to practise in the archipelago of 270 million, where there were only 0.6 doctors to every 1,000 people in 2020, according to the World Health Organisation. In Singapore, there were 2.5 doctors to every 1,000 people in 2019, and in Malaysia, there were 2.3 doctors per 1,000 population in 2020.

Associate Professor Jeremy Lim from the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said Indonesia’s new health law gives “a very good start” to excite and attract foreign as well as foreign-trained doctors.

“Over time, the period of practice needs to be expanded as some doctors may elect to spend their entire professional careers in Indonesia and contribute to the country,” he told The Straits Times.

Malaysian emergency medicine specialist Muhamad Syis Zulkipli, 40, said he was open to working in Indonesia, having spent five years there as an undergraduate medical student from 2002, when Yogyakarta’s Gadjah Mada University launched its international programme.

“I won’t say no… Indonesia is always very near to my heart because there are a lot of similarities in our culture,” he said.

He noted, however, that he would have to consider key factors such as salary, benefits and the country’s security and political stability.

“If you plan to work abroad, you will be interested in the offer, which you will never receive in your own country,” he added.

Under the new rules, which are expected to be in force in the coming months, foreign doctors and health professionals can initially work in Indonesia for two years after completing a competence evaluation and an adaptation process at a local hospital, with a possibility to extend their employment for another two years.

Foreign medical specialists and sub-specialists graduating from recognised overseas medical schools with at least five years’ experience, and experts in certain fields, are exempt from the competence evaluation and adaptation process.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the new arrangement aims to ensure transfer of knowledge, work methods and experience from foreign doctors to their Indonesian peers, and lead to local doctors upgrading their medical skills.

The Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) has sounded caution, stressing the need for the government to impose “selective barriers” for foreign doctors to maintain professional standards, as agreed with other Asean members and through mutual recognition of medical schools.