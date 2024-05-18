Indonesia’s free school lunch initiative stirs positive change despite cost concerns

SUKABUMI, WEST JAVA - A trial programme providing a free meal a day has yielded not just financial relief for households but also improved child nutrition and student outcomes such as attendance and focus.

The free school lunch initiative for children from poor or disadvantaged families was introduced by president-elect Prabowo Subianto and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka as one of their key campaign promises. Mr Gibran is also President Joko Widodo’s eldest son.

But as the programme is being rolled out, it faces criticism over its cost and sustainability.

The pair – who won the Feb 14 presidential election by a landslide and will be inaugurated in October – had in the lead-up to the polls pledged to offer free lunches and milk for students as well as nutritional aid to toddlers and pregnant women in a bid to lower the country’s stunting rate.

Over 20 per cent of Indonesian children under five experienced stunted growth in 2022, according to the UN. Stunting, which is being too short for one’s age as a result of poor nutrition, can result in long-term development delays.

When fully implemented by 2029, the free-lunch programme will cover 83.9 million beneficiaries across the world’s fourth most populous nation of nearly 280 million, and cost over 400 trillion rupiah (S$33.7 billion) a year – about 2 per cent of annual gross domestic product.

But on the ground, a trial that was first rolled out in January at 16 schools in Sukabumi, in West Java, has been warmly received by around 3,500 students, their parents and school leaders, who have seen positive changes.

For one, saving on the cost of lunches for four of her nine children has provided significant financial relief for Indonesian housewife Rofiati, 46.

Her husband, a teacher at an Islamic boarding school in Sukabumi, earns 2.5 million rupiah a month on average, and the free school meals have helped them save about 420,000 rupiah monthly which she can put towards other household needs.

Her children do not usually have breakfast before school. Before the free lunch programme, her children would only eat lunch upon returning home from school. Lunch would usually consist of instant noodles, or dishes of vegetables, eggs, tempeh or salted fish.

“I am not worried anymore because I know they will eat at school. They have more appetite as they eat together with their friends,” Ms Rofiati told The Straits Times, adding that her children’s appetites have increased and they also like the variety of the meals provided. In fact, her 11-year-old daughter has gained 4kg since the programme started.

Every day, students on the programme receive a lunch package worth 15,000 rupiah, which contains rice, meat such as chicken, fish or beef, vegetables, fruit and milk.

At home, the family usually only eat meat once a week.

It not just the financial savings that parents are happy with. Ms Depi Ratna Juwarti, who has two out of three children benefiting from the free lunches, has noticed other encouraging results.