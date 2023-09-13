Indonesia’s first high-speed train to begin commercial operations in early October

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s first high-speed train linking capital Jakarta and the country’s fourth-most populous city, Bandung, will begin operations in early October, with the aim of reducing huge economic losses caused by severe traffic jams in both cities, among other issues.

“We hope people (will) shift from using private cars to using high speed rail, MRT, LRT... so traffic jams, pollution can be reduced. Economic losses due to jams in greater Jakarta and Bandung have reached over 100 trillion rupiah (S$8.9 billion) annually,” said President Joko Widodo after travelling on the high-speed rail (HSR) on Wednesday.

Bandung is 150km from Jakarta by road.

The commercial operations starting in October will involve eight trips during the month, with the frequency rising to 28, 40 and 68 trips respectively in November, December and January, according to the government.

Originally set to be operational by 2019, the HSR project had faced problems with land acquisition and construction delays due to Covid-19.

“It’s comfortable. We ran at a speed of 350kmh. Didn’t feel anything (vibration) at all. We expect this to open for public in early October,” Mr Widodo told reporters at Padalarang station, during the first leg of his round-trip. His entourage departed at 9am local time (10am Singapore time).

The train reached Padalarang station, just outside Bandung, capital of Indonesia’s most populous West Java province, in half an hour, compared with three hours by normal train.

West Java has a population of about 50 million – slightly smaller than South Korea’s 52 million – which offers a good base of travellers for the train service.

Mr Widodo’s trip on Wednesday was preceded by a series of comprehensive trials, with the speed of 180kmh first clocked in May and gradually raised to the maximum speed of 385kmh the following month.

He was accompanied by several Cabinet ministers including State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir and Cabinet secretary Pramono Anung, along with a select group of reporters, social media content creators and prominent TV personalities.