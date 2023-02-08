Indonesia’s CoHive bankruptcy sends chills through surviving co-working business

JAKARTA - The bankruptcy of CoHive, one of Indonesia’s largest co-working start-ups, has sent chills through the industry, with many expecting difficult times for businesses in the sector this year, though the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a hindrance for people returning to flexible work.

The Central Jakarta District Court delivered its verdict approving the bankruptcy of PT Evi Asia Tenggara, which manages the CoHive brand, filed by its creditors after the company failed to conclude arrangements on its liabilities during the debt suspension period.