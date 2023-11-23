Indonesia’s civil society launches movement for fair elections amid poll-rigging concerns

JAKARTA – Several Indonesian civil society groups have launched a non-partisan movement to ensure that the February 2024 presidential and legislative elections are conducted fairly, amid growing concerns of electoral fraud as campaigning gathers steam.

Jaga Pemilu (Guard the Election) was launched on Nov 21 in Jakarta by prominent and widely-respected social activists, including poet and essayist Goenawan Mohamad and anti-corruption champion Erry Riyana Hardjapamekas. The event was attended by scores of human rights campaigners and university lecturers.

At the event, Mr Erry stressed that the people behind the Jaga Pemilu movement are independent and not members of any political party.

“What we will do is to guard the election process, and protect it from any manipulation or deviation from the existing regulations,” he added.

He urged people to report or send photo or video evidence of election fraud to Jaga Pemilu’s digital platform.

This comes after recent reports of police officers taking down posters of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo across several towns and, in separate incidents, putting up posters of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

PSI, helmed by President Joko Widodo’s younger son Kaesang Pangarep, backs presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who is Indonesia’s current Defence Minister.

Mr Ganjar, 55, is the staunchest rival of Mr Prabowo, 72, who has teamed up with Mr Widodo’s elder son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his vice-president candidate.

Following protests from MPs last week, national police generals were grilled in Parliament over the matter, with a police general saying he will make thorough checks and follow up with necessary actions.

Ms Ririn Sefsani, chairman of The Indonesian Consumers Foundation and an initiator of Jaga Pemilu, said: “We cannot stay quiet... There is a possibility that the state apparatus may even be involved in election-rigging.”

Three presidential candidates and their running mates will start official campaigning on Nov 28, ahead of the election slated for Feb 14, 2024.

Mr Ganjar, a former central Java governor, is running with Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, 66.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54, has National Awakening Party chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, 57, as his vice-president candidate.