Indonesia’s ‘Cities of Apples’ feel the heat of global warming

BATU, Indonesia – As a fine drizzle falls over Indonesia’s apple-growing heartlands, farmer Agus Ridwan inspects dozens of clusters of white and light pink apple blossoms on the tree branches, and smiles brightly.

“They look okay today. I just hope the rain doesn’t get any heavier, or worse, turn stormy. That will surely ruin the flowers – and all my hard work,” the 47-year-old says.

Mr Agus, who has been growing apples for two decades on the volcanic slopes of Sumbergondo village in the East Java provincial city of Batu, has good reason to worry.

Apple harvests in the city, as well as neighbouring Pasuruan and Malang – known as Indonesia’s “Cities of Apples” – have been poor for some years now due to climate change causing higher temperatures and rainfall.

This is compounded by ageing trees which are well over 30 years old, falling apple prices, and less fertile soil. Other factors include deforestation and urban development.

His 0.4ha orchard, nearly the size of a football field, could yield up to five tonnes of apples per harvest, but in recent years he has only got 200kg to 500 kg, he said. Each kg could be sold between Rp10,000 and Rp30,000 (S$0.88 to S$2.64).

Not known to many outside Indonesia, East Java is home to the country’s largest apple orchards.

The most popular variety of apple in the country, the Manalagi – Indonesian for “where else”– are green and small, and while not too juicy, are sweet and aromatic.

Sold in markets around Java including the capital Jakarta, the versatile fruit can also be juiced, made into jams and dried into apple chips, among other things.

Apples are not native to Indonesia, and believed to having been first planted by the Dutch in the 1930s. They became commercially available in the 1960s and thrived well for the next two decades in Indonesia’s subtropical highlands.

But apple production has been suffering a steady decline in Indonesia. In Batu, it has fallen from over 142,000 tonnes in 2007 to 23,000 tonnes in 2020, according to official figures, dealing a serious blow to farmers who have for many generations depended on the crop to make a living and feed their families.

“In the past, we could get several months of a stable cool and dry season starting in May, which is a great time to grow apples. But the erratic weather now means it could be scorching hot one day and pouring heavily the next,” Mr Agus said, shaking his head.

“Look at the lower slopes, apple trees used to be everywhere. Many farmers have switched to growing oranges, carrots, tomatoes, and other vegetables as well as flowers to supplement their incomes. I don’t know how much longer I can last,” he added.

Farmer Wawan Mujiono, 39, who has been growing apples for 12 years said mornings used to be chilly, and he could work in his one-ha orchard until noon without feeling hot.

“It’s so hot these days, I have to wear a hat and look for shade by 10am. I’ve also been getting sunspots,” he said. “In the past, we could also get two harvests a year, but my crop has been failing the last four years.”