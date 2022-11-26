Indonesia’s 6-month plan for investment opportunities for transition to renewable energy

JAKARTA - Indonesia has targeted to complete within six months a plan that will spell out investment requirements and opportunities to accelerate its transition to renewable energy.

It is part of the initial US$20 billion (S$27 billion) Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) public and private financing deal signed with countries including the US and Japan, during the Group of 20 (G-20) summit held in Bali on Nov 15 to Nov 16.

It will help Indonesia pursue energy transition in the next three to five years and is also aimed at making the global warming limit of 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels within reach.

The plan will also outline policy reforms needed to address any regulatory barriers in the energy sector that hinder private investment in renewables, said Rachmat Kaimuddin, an Indonesian deputy minister, assigned to lead the follow-up of the deal.

Indonesian government will be more keen towards investing in renewables with a higher use of locally made materials, according to Mr Rachmat, who did not provide details on the regulatory barriers.

“In the next six months, we will work out the details, set up criteria to ensure this partnership works smoothly, Mr Rachmat told The Straits Times after the deal was signed last week.

He said financing will go to projects to build renewable power generation, transmission cables and power storage system.

Indonesia’s power generation is about 80 percent reliant on fossil fuel, mainly coal. Under the JETP deal, some of the coal plants will be closed before the end of their operational life, Mr Rachmat said.

Coal plants typically have a 40- to 50-year operational life.

Retiring them early and replacing them with renewables will incur costs, and that will be borne by JETP financing. Renewable energy uses more expensive technology and retiring coal plants will lead to job transitioning. So all these aspects need to be addressed, with JETP financing coming into play, Mr Rachmat said.

But Ms Elrika Hamdi of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis in Jakarta said retiring them would not be easy.

She said: ”The first hurdle… is to get the (owner of the coal-fired power plant) to agree, and also get a nod on the valuation of the assets. This will not come easy, nor will it be fast… Negotiations could take years.”

Under Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution, a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts, the South-east Asian country will continue developing its economy while staying in line with net zero emission commitments. This commitment is notable given that Indonesia’s annual per capita CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels is 2.3 tonnes, smaller than the global average of 4.5 tonnes and much lower than the 14 to 15 tonnes value seen in some developed nations, Mr Rachmat pointed out.