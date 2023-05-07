Indonesia rescues 20 human trafficking victims from Myanmar conflict region near Thai border

JAKARTA - The Indonesian authorities have rescued 20 Indonesians who were victims of human trafficking from Myanmar’s Myawaddy district, where fighting between the army and armed resistance groups have recently intensified.

The Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, through its cooperation with a local network that has access to the area, managed to take the job scam victims out of the region to the Thailand border, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The evacuation was divided in two phases, with the first four Indonesian evacuated on Friday and the remaining 16 on Saturday.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok will coordinate with Thai authorities on their repatriation permits to Indonesia,” the ministry said in a statement.

There have been media reports of job scam victims from Malaysia, Taiwan and even China being held in prison-like conditions in the Myawaddy area at the Thai-Myanmar border.

The news about the human trafficking victims, who were first lured into jobs in Thailand but ended up in Myanmar, went viral after one of their family members posted videos on Instagram about their conditions in Myawaddy and pleaded for help

“Please bring us back, Pak Jokowi,” they said in the video, referring to the Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Mr Widodo said on Thursday that the government was trying to evacuate the job scam victims from Myanmar.

The victims were duped into jobs, such as customer service officers, that would pay them between 12 million rupiah (S$1,084) and 25 million rupiah a month.

But it turned out that they were forced to work as online scammers, with long working hours up to 19 hours a day.

They were fined, faced physical punishment, including getting beaten and whipped, or being sold to other companies when they failed to meet job targets set by the syndicates.

Before they were freed, they were held captive in Myawaddy, which is separated from the Thai border town of Mae Sot by the Moei River.

The region is the site of clashes between Myanmar’s military and ethnic rebels from the Karen minority.

The Indonesian embassy had sent a diplomatic note to the Myanmar government and asked for help.

The Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (SBMI), which supported the families of the victims in filing their cases to the authorities, said it appreciated the government’s efforts to free the victims.

But SBMI chief Hariyanto Suwarno said the evacuation should not halt the legal process, “and it even justifies law enforcement efforts to uncover the human trafficking syndicates”.

Last week, the families of the 20 victims lodged a report to the police against the recruiters who trafficked them to Myanmar.

A cousin of one of the victims who only identifies herself as Ms Rosa told The Straits Times: “I feel so relieved and happy. Finally, I can come to peace. My emotions went up and down, especially in the past month.”

Her cousin who was a victim, known by her initials Ms NIS, learnt about a vacancy as a customer service officer in Thailand from a friend in late October.

The position promised her a salary from US$800 (S$1,060) to US$1,500 a month depending on her performance. Unfortunately, she was paid only in the first month of her service there.