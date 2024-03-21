Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees at sea

MEULABOH, Indonesia - The Indonesian authorities rescued at least 69 Rohingya refugees who had been at sea for weeks and were taking them to shore on March 21 after their boat capsized a day earlier.

The refugee group’s wooden boat and another vessel trying to help them both capsized on March 20, with survivors estimating around 150 Rohingya had been on board, with dozens swept away.

Rescuers had rushed to save the group of Rohingya after they spotted them in the water, stranded and holding onto an overturned boat off the coast of western Aceh province.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

“The total victims rescued (alive) are 69 people, 42 of them are men and 18 are women, and nine of them are children,” the Banda Aceh search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Footage from the boat seen by AFP showed men, women and children being taken to safety by the local search and rescue agency.

“I’d been at sea for 15 days, but there are others here who have been here longer than that. Some have been here for a month,” said a 27-year-old survivor who gave his name as Dostgior in broken Indonesian.

“Why did the boat capsize? There was heavy rain.”

He said he had travelled from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where many Rohingyas have fled persecution into squalid camps.

“In Bangladesh, I met someone who could take me to Indonesia. My goal in going to Indonesia is to pay someone to take me to Malaysia. Once in Malaysia, I will pay someone else to enter,” he told AFP.

West Aceh fishing community secretary-general Pawang Amiruddin told AFP on March 20 that other refugees said they are from Myanmar and tried to reach Thailand but were rejected.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) protection associate Faisal Rahman said it was waiting for the evacuation team to arrive back to land to get “clear and firm data” on those rescued.

On March 20, six Rohingya from the same vessel were rescued by fishermen.