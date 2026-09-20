Indonesia rescue agency recovers another victim from capsized ship

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Rescue specialists sorting through items recovered during the search operation for victims of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry, at Trisakti Port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, on Sept 18.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency said on Sept 20 that it had recovered one more body from the wreck of a passenger ship that capsized and sank in the Java Sea last weekend.

The Virgo Transport 8 vessel was carrying 243 people, including 30 crew members, when it capsized in bad weather early on Sept 13 during a voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

“The victim was found by divers during a search inside the ship’s hull,” the agency Basarnas said, adding that the person will be airlifted out for identification.

The search and evacuation operation will be continued using divers and also air support, it said.

On Sept 19, the authorities said nine people had been confirmed dead and more than 100 people had survived, leaving 126 unaccounted for.

The recovery operation for the sunken ship was extended by another week due to the number of missing people and because the salvage operation to right the ship is expected to take time, the authorities added. REUTERS