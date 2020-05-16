Indonesia requires Covid-19 test certificates for all incoming travellers

SINGAPORE - Indonesia's Health Ministry announced on Friday (May 15) that all Indonesians and foreign nationals entering the country will need a health certificate from the country of origin certifying a negative Covid-19 test result, Antara reported.

All travellers with a certificate will also need to follow social distancing restrictions and undergo further screening at the port of entry.

The medical certificate certifying the negative Covid-19 status of each traveller has to be in English and is only valid for seven days after the date of issue.

Health officials at ports of entry will conduct health screening, issuing a Health Alert Card (HAC) to travellers who have passed the screening and have a negative Covid-19 test result.

These travellers will then need to self-isolate for 14 days, and Indonesian citizens have to report to their neighbourhood chief.

Those visitors who do not have a health certificate will be tested for Covid-19 at the port of entry.

