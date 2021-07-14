Indonesia reports record high of 54,517 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 54,517 cases on Wednesday (July 14), taking the total tally to just over 2.67 million cases, according to data from the country's Covid-19 taskforce.

The data also showed 991 new deaths, bringing the total number to 69,210. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from Covid-19 in South-east Asia.

Indonesia is facing a challenge from a number of errant provinces, cities and regencies that are not reporting their Covid-19 cases in a timely and transparent way. The country is the worst-hit in South-east Asia. Indonesia has 34 provinces that consist of more than 500 cities and regencies across over 17,000 islands.

Java hospitals have been deluged in recent weeks, with many people struggling to get treatment. Most of the 550 people who have died in isolation since June were on Java, according to independent data initiative group Lapor Covid-19.

Furthermore, the Philippines announced a ban travellers coming from Indonesia to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The ban will apply to everyone coming from Indonesia or those with recent travel history to the country and will be imposed from July 16 to 31, Harry Roque said in a statement.