Indonesia reports first Omicron case - cleaner who works in hospital

Indonesia has detected its first case of the Omicron variant in a hospital cleaner who had no history of overseas travel, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said yesterday.

The variant was identified on Wednesday evening in samples from the cleaner who works at Jakarta's Wisma Atlet hospital, which treats Covid-19 patients.

"Three cleaning service workers at the Wisma Atlet hospital had tested positive with the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, but only one person was identified with Omicron," Mr Budi said in a virtual press briefing.

He said the cleaners showed no symptoms and were quarantined in the hospital.

The minister added that there was no community transmission of Omicron so far, although there were another five suspected cases.

They are two Indonesians who came back from Britain and the United States and are now under quarantine at the Wisma Atlet hospital, as well as three Chinese visitors who are quarantined in Manado, North Sulawesi.

Their samples are still being re-examined through whole genome sequencing and the result is expected to be out soon.

President Joko Widodo yesterday urged Indonesians to quickly get vaccinated and to continue adhering to health protocols.

Indonesia has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners who have been to any of 10 African countries including South Africa, or Hong Kong.

However, Indonesians returning from these countries and Hong Kong are still allowed entry with a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

As another precaution, the authorities also extended the quarantine period for international arrivals from other areas to 10 days, up from seven days.

Epidemiologist Dicky Budiman of Griffith University suggested that at least 2 per cent to 5 per cent of the positive cases each month be examined for Omicron through whole genome sequencing.

"This will ensure that cases (of the Omicron variant) can be found quickly so that tracing and other procedures, including isolation and quarantine, can also be carried out immediately."

Indonesia reported 213 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths yesterday, bringing overall infections to 4.26 million and deaths to 143,979.

The number of cases has gradually declined after a second coronavirus wave hit the country, with new daily cases peaking above 56,000 in mid-July.