Indonesia reports 82 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily tally

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus in Jakarta, on July 2, 2020.
Healthcare workers collect swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus in Jakarta, on July 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
55 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday (July 5) in its highest daily tally, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, taking the toll to 3,171.

Infections rose 1,607, for a total of 63,749 cases, he added.

 

