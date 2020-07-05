Indonesia reports 82 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily tally

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday (July 5) in its highest daily tally, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, taking the toll to 3,171.
Infections rose 1,607, for a total of 63,749 cases, he added.
