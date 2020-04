JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (April 18), taking the total number of infections in the world's fourth-most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed the Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in South-east Asia.

It has the highest number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Related Story Timeline: How coronavirus became a global pandemic