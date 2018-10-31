Indonesia reportedly removes a Lion Air director, dismisses technicians over plane crash

Rescue team members arrange the wreckage showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, on Oct 29, 2018.
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, on Oct 29, 2018.
JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's Transport Minister removed on Wednesday (Oct 31) the technical director of Lion Air airlines and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board, the Antara news agency reported.

“Today we will replace Lion’s technical director with somebody else, along with engineers being in charge of and recommending the flight,” Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, according to Detik news.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air's chief executive, Mr Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister's order.

 

