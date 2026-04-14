Indonesia raids illegal ‘laughing gas’ warehouse amid increasing reports of nitrous oxide abuse

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Nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, is used as a propellant or sedative, but has been abused by some to induce euphoria.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Drug and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) and police discovered a warehouse where cans of nitrous oxide were allegedly stored and illegally distributed as recreational drugs amid increasing reports of the chemical substance’s abuse.

During a raid on April 2, personnel with the BPOM and National Police Criminal Investigation Department found gas cylinders in various sizes branded as Baby Whip stored in a rented house in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

While marketed as food-related products, the packaging included instructions for inhalations.

“The cylinders carried a ‘Do not inhale’ warning. But inside the box, there were instructions on how to inhale the gas, indicating Baby Whip was distributed for illegal purposes,” BPOM head Taruna Ikrar said in a press briefing on April 9.

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is typically used as propellant in the culinary industry, as well as sedative in medical settings.

But it is also often abused to induce euphoria, especially in Europe and Western countries where the gas is typically released into balloons and inhaled.

Usage without proper medical supervision may lead to oxygen deficiency, heart and respiratory failure and death.

Dr Taruna also highlighted the inappropriate condition of the warehouse during the Baby Whip raid, as the products did not meet good drug manufacturing practices.

“It was produced in a poorly maintained rental facility,” Dr Taruna said. “The gas could be contaminated with other gases, even bacteria and viruses. The risks extended beyond health risks, as it has also threatened users’ lives.”

While the authorities found indications of criminal violations, no suspects have been named in the case yet.

Investigators apprehended one person who allegedly served as a distributor of Baby Whip products, said BPOM deputy for enforcement Tubagus Ade Hidayat.

“We found that he served customers for 24 hours a day, even still serving buyers at 1am or 2am. It was obviously not for culinary industry purposes,” said the two-star police general, adding that investigators were questioning more people to gather information for the case.

The BPOM said it had received reports of nitrous oxide distribution in other regions, such as Bali, Surabaya in East Java and Makassar in South Sualwesi.

Mr Tubagus said the agency would launch more operations to uncover similar illegal distributions of the product.

On Feb 27, the BPOM issued a circular asserting the regulated production, importation, registration and distribution of nitrous oxide products as food additives, including as propellant for food products such as whipped cream.

According to the food safety standard stipulated in the circular, the concentration of nitrous oxide contained in a cylinder should be limited to 10g per packaging.

The illegal products discovered so far contain gas in much larger quantities, reaching at least 640g per cylinder.

The recreational use of nitrous oxide has been in the spotlight recently following the death of an influencer Lula Lahfah in Jakarta on Jan 23.

The police found a nitrous oxide product Whip Pink near her body, but investigators did not conclude her death to be linked with the gas. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK