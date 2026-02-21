Prabowo says Indonesia ready to face all possibilities after US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s global tariffs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Feb 21 that his government is ready to face all possibilities after the US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

Mr Prabowo, with his ministers, was in Washington DC this week to attend the inaugural meeting of Mr Trump's Board of Peace and for a bilateral meeting with the US president to sign a trade deal that cuts tariff rates on Indonesian exports to 19 per cent from 32 per cent.

"We are prepared for all possibilities. We respect the domestic politics of the United States, and we will monitor the developments," Mr Prabowo told reporters in a video statement.

Separately, Indonesia's chief negotiator for US tariffs, Airlangga Hartarto, said on Feb 21 the government has requested the US maintain its previously agreed tariff exemptions for a number of Indonesian exports, such as palm oil, coffee and cocoa.

Minister Airlangga added Feb 20’s trade deal between Indonesia and the US is still in force despite the recent developments, saying there will be a different treatment for countries that have signed a trade deal with Washington. REUTERS