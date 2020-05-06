Indonesia President Joko Widodo tells ministers to exert all energies to curb coronavirus

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered ministers to ensure economic stimulus went to sectors that had suffered the greatest contraction.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered ministers to ensure economic stimulus went to sectors that had suffered the greatest contraction.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
26 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered ministers in his Cabinet on Wednesday (May 6) to use "whatever means" necessary to ensure the country's infection curve of the coronavirus outbreak goes down in May, so as to reach a low in cases by July.

"I ask that you exert all of your energy and concentrate on efforts to control Covid-19 and its impact," Joko said during a cabinet meeting broadcast by media.

He also ordered ministers to ensure economic stimulus went to sectors that had suffered the greatest contraction, based on first-quarter data on the gross domestic product.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content