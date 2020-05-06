Indonesia President Joko Widodo tells ministers to exert all energies to curb coronavirus

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered ministers in his Cabinet on Wednesday (May 6) to use "whatever means" necessary to ensure the country's infection curve of the coronavirus outbreak goes down in May, so as to reach a low in cases by July.

"I ask that you exert all of your energy and concentrate on efforts to control Covid-19 and its impact," Joko said during a cabinet meeting broadcast by media.

He also ordered ministers to ensure economic stimulus went to sectors that had suffered the greatest contraction, based on first-quarter data on the gross domestic product.