Coronavirus: Indonesia preparing measures to control people's movements

A motorist is sprayed with disinfectant as he enters a neighborhood in Bekasi, Indonesia, on March 30, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

Indonesia is preparing to impose movement controls on its population of 270 million, after President Joko Widodo warned yesterday that stronger measures were needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, thousands of workers have left capital city Jakarta, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising concerns that infections will spread across the vast archipelago. The number of confirmed cases reached 1,414 yesterday, with 122 dead, the highest death toll in South-east Asia.

Elsewhere in the region, Vietnam asked its major cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to prepare for lockdowns, as it suspended inter-city transport by train and buses.

Thailand's largest island Phuket began a partial lockdown yesterday, closing beaches and all points of entry and exit except by air until end-April.

Meanwhile, Myanmar barred international passenger flights for two weeks, beginning yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2020, with the headline 'Indonesia preparing measures to control people's movements'.
