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Indonesian police said Musim Mas' activities are strongly suspected to have damaged forests.

– Indonesian police in Riau province have named Singapore-based palm oil group Musim Mas as a criminal corporate suspect over alleged environmental violations, they said in a statement published on the provincial government’s website.

Musim Mas’ activities “are strongly suspected to have damaged forests and cleared the buffer zone of the Air Hitam River” in the region of Pelalawan, said Riau police official Ade Kuncoro Ridwan in a statement published on May 18 .

Musim Mas said on May 20 that the company respected the ongoing legal processes. A company official said that it had safeguarded the environment around the river.

Mr Ridwan said that the activities of the group first came under suspicion in January 2025, adding that Musim Mas planted palm trees very close to the river, eroding its surrounding soil and causing a landslide.

The ecological damage is valued at 187.8 billion rupiah (S$13.5 million) , Mr Ridwan said.

The police characterised the activities as criminal, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, Mr Ridwan added. REUTERS