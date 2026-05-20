Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia police name S’pore-based palm oil group Musim Mas as suspect over environmental breaches

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian police said Musim Mas' activities are strongly suspected to have damaged forests.

Indonesian police said Musim Mas' activities are strongly suspected to have damaged forests.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA – Indonesian police in Riau province have named Singapore-based palm oil group Musim Mas as a criminal corporate suspect over alleged environmental violations, they said in a statement published on the provincial government’s website.

Musim Mas’ activities “are strongly suspected to have damaged forests and cleared the buffer zone of the Air Hitam River” in the region of Pelalawan, said Riau police official Ade Kuncoro Ridwan in a statement published on May 18.

Musim Mas said on May 20 that the company respected the ongoing legal processes. A company official said that it had safeguarded the environment around the river.

Mr Ridwan said that the activities of the group first came under suspicion in January 2025, adding that Musim Mas planted palm trees very close to the river, eroding its surrounding soil and causing a landslide.

The ecological damage is valued at 187.8 billion rupiah (S$13.5 million), Mr Ridwan said.

The police characterised the activities as criminal, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, Mr Ridwan added. REUTERS

More on this topic
Shares of Singapore’s Wilmar tumble after Indonesian court overturns corruption acquittal
Wilmar Group hands over $928m in Indonesia palm oil graft case
See more on

Indonesia

Environmental issues

Crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.