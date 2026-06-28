Indonesia police charge four after anti-government protest in Surabaya

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Riot police putting out a fire during a protest against a rise in non-subsidised fuel prices, inefficient government spending, and military involvement in civilian affairs.

SURABAYA - Indonesian authorities charged four people after an anti-government rally in the country’s second-largest city, a local police official said on June 28.

Around 100 people gathered near a government building in Surabaya on June 26, AFP journalists estimated, to protest against a fuel price hike and a free school meals programme which has been blighted by mass food poisonings and corruption claims.

Some demonstrators hurled objects including firecrackers and rocks, Surabaya police chief Luthfie Sulistiawan told reporters, prompting officers to take “firm actions” to disperse them.

Protests erupted in several Indonesian cities earlier in June after the government hiked prices of non-subsidised petrol by around 30 per cent, seeking to alleviate budget pressures as the Middle East war chokes global oil supplies.

Indonesia, South-east Asia’s largest economy where fuel is heavily subsidised, is an oil producer but nevertheless a net importer.

The authorities arrested 24 people on June 26 and released most of them without charge, Luthfie said June 28.

“We had named four people as suspects for property destruction and assault against officers,” he said.

Six people are still under investigation after the authorities detected drugs in their system, Luthfie added.

Thousands of students have taken to the streets in the capital Jakarta to oppose both the fuel price hikes and to demand a halt to a multibillion-dollar free meal scheme, touted by the government as a way to tackle child malnutrition.

Critics argue that the programme, which has been partly suspended, is costly, mired in accusations of corruption and linked to mass food poisonings, after tens of thousands of people have fallen ill since it was launched. AFP