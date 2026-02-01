Indonesia permits Elon Musk’s Grok to resume service after ban

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Grok received condemnation globally after the AI-tool for was used to generate undressed images of women and children.

– Indonesia has permitted the artificial intelligence tool Grok to resume service after Mr Elon Musk’s X provided assurances to the government following its ban for producing sexualised content.

In a letter to the Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, X said it had implemented measures to address the misuse of Grok, the ministry said in a statement on Feb 1.

The government would continue to monitor the tool for further violations, including the spread of illegal content and violation of child protection principles, it said in the statement.

Indonesia banned it in January , days after Mr Musk’s firm xAI, which owns it, decided to restrict the image-generation feature for most users on the X social media platform.

Other countries in South-east Asia, including the Philippines and Malaysia, also blocked Grok.

Regulators in France and Britain are also investigating the tool for potential abuse. BLOOMBERG