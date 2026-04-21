Indonesia passes law to protect millions of domestic workers

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For decades, Indonesia’s five million domestic workers, primarily women, have served as the invisible backbone of the economy.

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JAKARTA - Indonesian lawmakers passed a long-awaited Bill to protect millions of domestic workers, concluding years of parliamentary debate over labour rights in South-east Asia’s largest economy.

The legislation secures rights to rest days, health insurance, pensions, and professional training for domestic workers, while banning wage deductions by placement agencies.

Parliament’s legislation body chairman Bob Hasan, said in Jakarta on April 21 that regulators now have one year to draft detailed implementation policies.

For decades, Indonesia’s five million domestic workers, primarily women, have served as the invisible backbone of the economy, enabling the middle and upper classes to pursue careers and business ventures.

Despite their vital role, they have remained excluded from formal labour protections, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, assault, and modern slavery.

Many currently work below minimum wage without annual leave or standard days off. BLOOMBERG