Indonesia partners US' Mayo Clinic to build international hospital in Bali

JAKARTA - Indonesia is collaborating with the United States' renowned Mayo Clinic to build an international hospital on Bali island, in a bid to reduce the number of Indonesians seeking treatment abroad and to redirect billions of dollars in their annual medical spending into the local healthcare sector.

The resort island is one of three locations that Indonesia has planned to build international hospitals. The other two locations are capital Jakarta and Medan, the largest city in the country's second most populous island of Sumatra.

The new Bali International Hospital is expected to be operational in mid-2023, President Joko Widodo said during the ground-breaking ceremony in Sanur, Bali, on Monday (Dec 27).

"We hope Bali will become a special economic zone for the health sector, and hopefully by then, there will be no more Indonesians travelling overseas to seek medical treatment," Mr Widodo said.

Citing government estimates, he said that every year, Indonesians spent 93 trillion rupiah (S$8.9 billion) on medical treatment overseas.

Earlier government estimates showed that at least 600,000 Indonesian "medical tourists" a year went overseas for treatment, most of them heading to Singapore and Malaysia, with each spending between US$3,000 (S$4,075) and US$10,000.

It is a significant sum, compared with Indonesia's gross domestic product per capita of around US$4,000.

With the plan, the government hopes to save on foreign exchange outflows from an economy that has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has said that if the total sum each year is spent domestically instead, jobs would be created and foreign investors would pump in money into healthcare services.

The location of the Bali International Hospital will be in a Sanur coastal land adjacent to Grand Inna Bali Beach Resort.

Mr Widodo said the hospital will offer treatments in areas such as oncology. No other details were disclosed by the government.