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Indonesia orders miners to provide more coal amid blackouts

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Coal barges queue to be pulled along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, on Aug 31, 2019.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry told miners to supply an additional 2.7 million tonnes of coal to power plants in June.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s energy ministry directed miners to urgently boost domestic coal supplies just before the country was hit by rolling blackouts, the latest strain on President Prabowo Subianto’s administration following a week of protests.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry told miners to supply an additional 2.7 million tonnes of coal to power plants in June, according to a letter dated June 12 seen by Bloomberg News.

It cited a ministerial decree allowing the government to force producers to prioritise domestic sales if local needs are not met.

The extra demand amounts to about 2 per cent of the total coal contracted so far in 2026 by state power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

The Energy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rolling blackouts last week across Java – Indonesia’s most populous island – are the latest setback for Prabowo, whose administration has been rocked by protests, corruption scandals and the economic fallout from the US-Iran war.

The former general has unnerved investors with his fiscal expansion and policy making, leading to a sharp decline in the local currency.

Indonesia, the world’s top exporter of thermal coal, sharply cut its production in 2026 by tightening government-issued mining quotas in an effort to boost prices. Power blackouts have triggered scrutiny over that policy.

Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, though, said in a June 21 statement that the power outages were caused by technical issues rather than a shortage of coal.

Darmawan Prasodjo, president of PLN, said the power disruptions were caused by problems at two large power plants on Java.

Indonesian miners are required to sell a proportion of their coal to domestic consumers, including power plants, each year, usually at below-market prices. Their obligations are often set at the start of the year. BLOOMBERG

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