Indonesia on high alert as Covid-19 cases rise; thermal scanners installed at Jakarta airport

JAKARTA – Indonesia has begun to install thermal body scanners at several international entry points, including Jakarta’s main international airport and Batam’s ferry terminal, to screen arriving travellers for Covid-19 amid the surge of infections in the region.

The precautionary measure was taken after the country’s Health Ministry issued a circular on Dec 8 calling for vigilance following a rise in cases in a number of South-east Asian countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

In a statement issued on Dec 11, the Health Ministry reiterated the message and also urged Indonesians to “postpone travelling to areas which are reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases”, complete their two-dose vaccination, wear masks and wash their hands, and stay home should they fall sick.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said in the statement that Indonesians travelling overseas were at risk of getting infected due to their interactions with people from other countries.

“It is necessary to ensure that everyone has sufficient immunity to travel so that they do not become infected and become a source of infection during the trip and when returning to their homeland,” she added.

At Soekarno-Hatta International Airport’s Terminal 2 on the night of Dec 11, The Straits Times saw two thermal body scanners installed near the immigration checkpoint to remotely capture the temperatures of arriving passengers, both foreigners and locals. No other health checks were made.

Ms Naning Nugrahini, who heads the airport’s port health office, told local media on Dec 9 that those who were found to be ill or symptomatic would undergo further examination, including an antigen swab test.

The port health office would also deploy health officers at the airport terminals, set up health posts to tend to passengers showing symptoms of the disease, and coordinate with a team of doctors to carry out contact tracing, she added.

“We are intensifying surveillance of domestic and foreign travellers,” she was quoted as saying by Antara news agency.

Over at the holiday island of Batam, a 40-minute ferry ride away from Singapore, thermal body scanners were also expected to be installed at the island’s five international ports from this week, Batam’s port health official in charge of quarantine and epidemiological surveillance Romer Simanungkalit said on Dec 11.

His office is also trying to get approval from the central government to reintroduce an electronic health alert card showing passengers’ travel history and health records for screening and monitoring purposes.

It is not known if precautionary measures will be implemented at all international border entry points across the country. Mr Muhammad Bisri, head of the health service in Riau Islands province, which Batam is a part of, said he has received no instruction from the Health Ministry on how to deal with the spike in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring countries including Singapore.

“The situation in Singapore hasn’t had any impact on us yet,” he added.