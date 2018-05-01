Indonesia offers to host Trump-Kim summit: President Jokowi

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - Indonesia is ready to be the host nation if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump plan to meet to discuss peace in the Korean Peninsula, Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Monday (April 30).

President Joko met North Korea's ambassador An Kwang Il and South Korea's ambassador Kim Chang Beom at the State Palace on Monday.

"If there is a plan of meeting between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, we offer to be the host. We are ready for the hosting of the meeting," President Joko told a press conference after his meeting with the ambassadors.

He said his meeting with both ambassadors follows the summit between Mr Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In last week.

"Indonesia fully support the summit and expect the process can be followed up in the forms of agreements which we hope they will positively affect on the peace process in the region and the world," he said.

He also invited the two Koreas to participate in the Asian Games, which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang in August-September this year, Antara news agency reported.