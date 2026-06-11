Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia nabs Australian fugitive hiding in private jet’s toilet in Bali

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

DENPASAR, Indonesia – Indonesian authorities arrested an Australian fugitive hiding in the toilet of a private jet as it was about to take off from the resort island of Bali, officials said on June 11.

Officers rushed on board the plane after the pilot was ordered to return from the runway to the VIP Terminal at Bali’s Denpasar airport on June 6.

Immigration officials had become suspicious of a man travelling on a Brazilian passport with no record of entry to Indonesia or a valid residence permit for the country.

The man and three other foreign passengers and three crew members were ready to depart from Bali’s capital for Maputo in Mozambique when the pilot received a call to stay on the tarmac.

Officials found three passengers in the cabin and their suspect hiding in the toilet, Bali immigration authorities said in a statement.

Australian media identified the man as Angelo Pandeli, a prominent member of a motorbike gang linked to drug trafficking and wanted by Interpol.

He was apparently using someone else’s Brazilian passport to evade arrest.

According to the Australian Federal Police, the 55-year-old is a suspect in a series of large-scale drug-smuggling operations.

He was deported to Australia from Indonesia late on June 10.

Indonesian authorities have vowed not to let the popular holiday island of Bali become a hideout for international criminals.

In April, a Scottish fugitive wanted in Spain for drug charges and money laundering was arrested at the island’s airport upon arrival and sent back to Europe. AFP

More on this topic
Bali tightens security after series of violent crimes linked to international groups
Australian plane owner charged over ‘black flight’ to Indonesia
See more on

Indonesia

Australia

Crime

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.