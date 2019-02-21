Indonesia must control own assets: Prabowo camp

JAKARTA - A spokesman for the presidential campaign of Mr Prabowo Subianto and Mr Sandiaga Uno has said the presence of foreign entities in Indonesia's sea-ports could threaten the country's maritime sovereignty, similar to how its airspace is almost entirely controlled by neighbour Singapore.

"What Pak Prabowo has said is a fact, just like our air traffic, which is still controlled by Singapore," Mr Ferdinand Hutahaean told online news portal timesindonesia.co.id in Jakarta on Wednesday (Feb 20).

Mr Ferdinand is from the Democratic Party, one of four political parties that nominated Mr Prabowo and Mr Sandiaga for the April 17 presidential election.

"This could threaten the sovereignty of our country. Our ports are managed by (state-owned port operator) Pelindo, but look at the subsidiaries that operate there, like in Tanjung Priok (in North Jakarta), the containers are handled by Hutchison," added Mr Ferdinand referring to the Hong Kong-based port operator.

Mr Ferdinand was dismissing a statement by Pelindo II president director Elvyn G. Masassya, who said working with foreign firms is a natural thing in the port business.

The Indonesian government has been pushing hard to enhance the local aviation sector in recent years to boost air connectivity and tourism.

This involves it reclaiming the Flight Information Region, which Singapore controls for take-offs, landings and overflights in the region. Singapore has been managing flights over the area in Riau since 1946, after the International Civil Aviation Organisation allocated it the airspace on operational and technical merits.

According to Mr Ferdinand, allowing Indonesia's ports to be controlled by foreigners is the same thing as selling Indonesia to others.

Mr Ferdinand is urging the government to immediately terminate the contract on the Jakarta International Container Terminal, which is 49 per cent owned by Hutchison, so that Indonesia can take over 100 per cent of its shares.

He also said he is committed to the future plans of the Prabowo-Sandiaga team that will see Indonesia reclaim its wealth now managed and controlled by foreigners. "We will take over to safeguard the sovereignty of our country, it's time to think for the nation not for foreigners," said Mr Ferdinand.