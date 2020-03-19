Indonesia Muslim Tablighi Jama'at event postponed amid coronavirus fears

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - A rally of Muslim pilgrims that is drawing thousands of people to Indonesia's South Sulawesi province has been postponed amid fears that it could help spread the new coronavirus, a local official said.

Authorities had been trying to persuade organisers to stop the event at Gowa near the city of Makassar after a similar event in Malaysia led to hundreds of infections.

The Malaysian event, held from Feb 27 to March 1, drew 16,000 followers.

Both gatherings in Indonesia and Malaysia were organised by members of Tablighi Jama'at, a global movement of evangelical Muslims that promotes proselytising, known as dakwah.

The head of Gowa regency, Adnan Purichta Ichsan, posted on social media late on Wednesday that organisers had "finally agreed" to postpone the event.

"We did not stop communication and coordination with the core committee," he said, adding that pilgrims would be isolated while arrangements are made for them to leave Gowa.

About two-thirds of Malaysia's more than 700 infections have been traced to the meeting at a mosque complex on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, the capital.

Tiny neighbour Brunei has confirmed 50 infections linked to it, while Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have also said citizens were infected there.